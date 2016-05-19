Pressure BioSciences, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2016 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

South Easton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2016 --Quarterly Products and Services Revenue Increases 26% Year/Year;



Sales of Instruments and Consumables Show Significant Increases



Q1 2016 Highlights Include Completion of Over-Subscribed $5 Million Financing



& Co-Marketing Agreement with Global Life Science Leader SCIEX



Investor Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, May 18, 2016 at 4:30 PM EDT



Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the 2016 first quarter ended March 31, 2016, provided a business update, and offered limited guidance for the remainder of FY2016.



Financial Results: Q1 2016 vs. Q1 2015. Products and services revenue was $454,350 for the first quarter of 2016 compared to $359,364 for same period in 2015, an increase of $94,986 or 26%. Two major drivers of our product revenue growth were instrument sales, which increased 41% during the comparative quarterly periods (from $234,985 to $332,016) and consumable sales, which increased 11% (from $39,835 to $44,234). Grant revenue decreased 31% during the comparative periods, from $80,770 in Q1 2015 to $56,128 in Q1 2016. This decrease in grant revenue, which is expected to be short-term, allowed the Company to focus grant personnel in other critical areas during the first quarter of 2016, specifically sales/marketing and new product development. The additional efforts in sales/marketing were partially responsible for the 16% increase reported in quarterly total revenue, from $440,134 in Q1 2015 to $510,478 in Q1 2016, despite the short-term decrease in grant revenue.



Operating loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2016 was $1,045,945 compared to a loss of $874,819 for the same period in 2015, an increase of approximately 19.6%. This increase in operating loss was due to a large extent to increases in R&D (primarily the addition of a Ph.D. level electrical engineer and increased facility rental cost to accommodate growth), M&S expenses (primarily the costs for additional marketing and for data generation by our key collaborators), and G&A (primarily costs related to our successful fund-raising efforts), off-set partially by increases in total revenue.



Loss per common share – basic and diluted – was $0.26 for the quarter ended March 31, 2016 compared to a loss per common share – basic and diluted – of $0.11 for the same period in 2015.



Financial & Operational Highlights: Q1 2016



- Approximately $1.4M was received in a private placement of fixed-rate convertible debentures during the quarter, bringing the total raised in our $5M PIPE to an over-subscribed amount of $6.3M.



- All five members of the Company's Board of Directors participated in the final close of the Company's $5M PIPE, with a total investment from the directors of approximately $165,000.



- Q1 2015 products & services revenue increased by approximately 26% over Q1 2015.



- We added a full-time, Ph.D. level electrical engineer to our R&D staff.



- SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Danaher Corporation, announced that they and PBI had entered into an exclusive co-marketing agreement.



- In a report focused on the exclusive co-marketing agreement between SCIEX and PBI, Emerging Growth LLC indicated the combination of the two companies' technologies could result in superior biological insights and discoveries, and in rapid and dramatic revenue growth for PBI.



- SCIEX and Children's Medical Research Center (Sydney, Australia) announced they had joined forces to advance the promise of precision medicine. The partners stated they would benefit from SCIEX's exclusive collaborators, including PBI, and from PBI's PCT platform for increased protein quantitation and reproducibility.



- PBI participated in a SCIEX workshop on new innovations towards industrialized proteomics at the US HUPO scientific conference in Boston (March 2016), marking the first time the two companies had presented together under their co-marketing agreement.



- We completed the build of the initial working model ("breadboard") of the new Barocycler 2320EXTREME, designed primarily for use in mass spectrometry protein sample preparation, including PCT-SWATH. We also came to an arrangement with a local ISO-certified contract manufacturer, purchased sufficient parts for 30 complete units, and started the build of the first true prototype unit.



Near-Term Goals: Q2-Q4 2016



- Continue to implement a sound path toward financial self-sufficiency and future growth and profitability.



- Increase total, products & services, and grant revenues, as well as gross margins, quarter/quarter and year/year.



- Complete the manufacture of the Barocycler 2320 EXTREME and begin the commercialization phase for this robust, computer-driven, highly capable new pressure-generating instrument during Q2 2016.



- Support and expand our co-marketing program with SCIEX.



- Secure a strategic marketing and distribution partner for the Barozyme HT48 high throughput system and for the NMR and EPR PCT-based sample preparation systems.



- Implement an expanded marketing campaign for the patent-pending micro-Pestle consumable.



- Expand sales and marketing capabilities to reach into new countries, investigators, and fields-of-use.



- Continue to prepare for a targeted up-list to NASDAQ or the NYSEMKT.



Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, commented: "We believe the market for our pressure-based products (instruments and consumables) is large, diverse, and growing. In order to successfully increase and expand our penetration into this market, it is essential that we continue to increase market exposure and acceptance of our novel PCT-based product line. We believe the major operational accomplishments of the 2016 first quarter – especially the co-marketing agreement with SCIEX and the development of the new Barocycler 2320EXTREME – will play key roles in increasing our visibility, acceptance, and success in penetrating this market, which will subsequently help PBI achieve rapid and dramatic growth in the near future."



Mr. Jeffrey N. Peterson, Chairman of PBI, added: "We are very pleased to have completed critical operational objectives in strategic marketing, new product development, and manufacturing during the first quarter of 2016, especially with the simultaneous achievement of key financial objectives. We believe that 2016 is a watershed year for PBI, and are delighted to be presenting the Company with a dramatically improved financial position, growing recognition from both the investment and scientific communities, and a well-defined path towards our planned up-listing to a major stock exchange."



About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. ("PBI") (OTCQB:PBIO) develops, markets, and sells proprietary laboratory instrumentation and associated consumables to the estimated $6 billion life sciences sample preparation market. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions. To date, we have installed over 250 PCT systems in approximately 160 sites worldwide. There are over 100 publications citing the advantages of the PCT platform over competitive methods, many from key opinion leaders. Our primary development and sales efforts are in the biomarker discovery, drug discovery and design, and forensics areas. Customers also use our products in other areas, such as bio-therapeutics characterization, soil & plant biology, vaccine development, and counter-bioterror applications.



Earnings Call



The Company will hold an Earnings Conference Call at 4:30 PM EDT on Wednesday, May 18, 2016. To attend this teleconference via telephone, Dial-in: (877) 407-8031 (North America), (201) 689-8031 (International). Verbal Passcode: PBI Q1 2016 Financial Conference Call, ID 13637901. Replay Number (877) 660-6853 (North America); (201) 612-7415 (International). Teleconference Replay Available for 30 days.



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. The Company's financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2016 may not necessarily be indicative of future results. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.



PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY



