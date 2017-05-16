Pressure BioSciences, Inc. to Discuss First Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

South Easton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2017 --Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company") today announced that the Company will host a teleconference to discuss its First Quarter 2017 financial results and to provide a business update. Anyone interested may listen to the teleconference either live (by telephone) or through a replay approximately one day after the call (by telephone or via a link on the Company's website).



The teleconference will include a Company presentation followed by a question & answer period.



Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)



To attend this teleconference live by telephone:



Dial-in: 877-407-8031 (North America); 201-689-8031 (International)



Verbal Passcode (to be given to the operator): PBIO First Quarter 2017 Financial Call



For those unable to participate in the live teleconference, a replay will be available beginning on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The replay will be accessible both by telephone and through the Company's website for 30 days.



Replay Number: 877-481-4010 (North America); 919-882-2331 (International) Replay ID Number: 10404



About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. ("PBI") (OTCMKTS:PBIO) develops, markets, and sells proprietary laboratory instrumentation and associated consumables to the estimated $6 billion life sciences sample preparation market. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or "PCT") hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions. To date, we have installed nearly 300 PCT systems in approximately 160 sites worldwide. There are over 100 publications citing the advantages of the PCT platform over competitive methods, many from key opinion leaders. Our primary development and sales efforts are in the biomarker discovery, drug discovery and design, and forensics areas. Customers also use our products in other areas, such as bio-therapeutics characterization, soil & plant biology, vaccine development, and counter-bioterror applications.



