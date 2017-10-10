Pressure BioSciences' Penetration in European Biopharma and High Pressure Markets Continuing to Expand via Multiple Scientific Presentations in Germany, Poland, and Ireland

South Easton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2017 --Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure cycling technology ("PCT")-based sample preparation solutions to the worldwide life sciences industry, today announced that multiple presentations have highlighted features and benefits of the Company's recently-released, next-generation Barocycler 2320EXTREME instrument (the "Barocycler 2320EXT") at scientific meetings in Germany, Poland, and Ireland over the past 30 days.



SCIEX Sponsored Mass Spectrometry Seminar (Munich, Germany)



SCIEX, a global leader in life sciences analytical technologies, and a co-marketing partner of PBI, organized an all-day seminar focused on the latest applications of mass spectrometry in digital biobanking. Attendees included SCIEX users and key scientific and clinical opinion leaders from Germany and other European countries. Several speakers discussed the use and advantages of PBI's Barocycler 2320EXT in their studies in combination with SCIEX mass spectrometers.



Dr. Alexander Lazarev, Vice President of R&D at PBI, was one of the nine invited speakers at the seminar. Dr. Lazarev said, "It was indeed a privilege to be included in this agenda with so many prominent proteomic scientists. It was gratifying to hear multiple presenters discuss the Barocycler 2320EXT as an essential part of their proteomic workflow. The questions and attention on PCT throughout the seminar made it clear that our new, CE-marked Barocycler 2320EXT is poised for an exciting future throughout Europe."



55th European High Pressure Research Group (Poznan, Poland)



Attended by many of Europe's most influential high-pressure scientists and engineers, the 55thEHPRG brought together leading experts from 26 countries active in the field of high-pressure research for intensive discussions on common interests, problems, and possibilities. High-pressure research is a rapidly growing discipline, yielding fascinating new capabilities and exciting results across many scientific fields, biotechnology in particular.



At a session dedicated to high-pressure biophysics, Professor Hans Robert Kalbitzer, from the University of Regensburg (Germany), highlighted the use and importance of PBI's HUB440 instrument for automated, high pressure nuclear magnetic resonance ("NMR") studies that aid in drug design and development.



PBI's Dr. Alexander Lazarev, also a speaker at EHPRG 2017, presented data generated in PBI's laboratories showing that under elevated pressure and temperature, certain enzymatic processes could be accelerated up to twenty times, positioning them to potentially play key enabling roles in biomarker discovery and biopharmaceutical quality control.



16th Human Proteome Organization (HUPO) World Congress (Dublin, Ireland)



HUPO is an international scientific organization representing and promoting proteomics through international cooperation and collaborations by fostering the development of new technologies, techniques, and training to better understand human disease. Joseph R. Biden Jr., the 47th Vice President of the United States, delivered a keynote address at the Global Leadership Gala Dinner on the theme of "International Cooperation in the Fight against Cancer."



Dr. Tiannan Guo, MD, Ph.D., of the Westlake Institute for Advanced Study (China), presented data on the use and enabling impact of PCT-SWATH for the proteomic analysis of formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue samples.



Dr. Vera Gross, Director of Applications Development at PBI, presented data highlighting a potential use of high pressure for rapid inactivation of endogenous enzymes in tissue samples to preserve integrity of fragile protein molecules during subsequent sample preparation workup.



Dr. Nathan Lawrence, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at PBI, commented, "It is estimated that there are more than one billion FFPE archival tissue samples in the world, collected over a span of many decades. Complete clinical histories for such samples are often available, including such important data as disease progression and outcome, medications taken, and symptoms. More effective analyses of such samples, enabled by methods such as PCT, is expected to result in a bonanza of new and important biomarker discoveries. These discoveries open pivotal opportunities for development of new drugs, therapies, and disease-prevention strategies.



Dr. Lawrence continued, "Data that Dr. Guo presented offer exciting validations for the value of PCT. We are pleased that PCT was a vital part of his work plan. We continue to work towards our goal of making PCT available for the work plans of thousands of other scientists as well."



