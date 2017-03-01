Pressure BioSciences Receives 2017 North American Excellence Award: Best New Instrument for Sample Preparation

South Easton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2017 --Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure cycling technology ("PCT")-based sample preparation solutions to the worldwide life sciences industry, today announced that its Barocycler 2320EXTREME ("2320EXT") has been named the "Best New Instrument for Sample Preparation 2017" by Corporate America News ("Corp America") as part of the publication's 2017 North American Excellence Awards.



With a subscription list of more than 135,000 business and professional service providers, Corp America is a leading magazine in the U.S business market. The magazine's annual North American Excellence Awards honor companies and individuals who tirelessly work to drive innovation and exhibit true passion for their work.



The award-winning, next-generation Barocycler 2320EXT is the latest addition to PBI's Barocycler family. It is a compact, bench-top instrument offering many advanced features and benefits. These and other additions have already positioned the Barocycler 2320EXT as an instrument of choice for life science key opinion leaders ("KOLs") worldwide, when preparing protein samples for analysis.



Dr. Nate Lawrence, Vice President of Marketing and Sales for PBI, said: "We are honored to have been selected for this prestigious award. It was just eight months ago when we launched this next-generation Barocycler instrument, the 2320EXT. Since then, the instrument has been purchased by key scientists in academic, government, biotech and pharma labs worldwide, including institutions involved in the Cancer Moonshot Initiative. We believe this award affirms the significant potential of the Barocycler 2320EXT."



ProCan, a cancer research initiative located in the Children's Medical Research Institute near Sydney Australia, and a Cancer Moonshot collaborator, purchased three Barocycler 2320EXTs in June 2016. At the time of their purchase, Professor Phil Robinson, co-head of ProCan, said: "Patient tumor samples can be pretty tiny and very heterogeneous, but the use of PCT in sample preparation allows researchers to analyze tissue samples as small as those provided by needle biopsies. So you can use incredibly small amounts of tissue, reliably digest them in a couple of hours, and get large amounts of information with the Barocycler 2320EXT."



Professor Ruedi Aebersold, a world-renowned protein chemist who recently upgraded to the Barocycler 2320EXT, emphasized the importance of sample preparation in the article. Dr.



Aebersold said: "Not only do we need to consider the method of analyzing the proteome, but we must also recognize that the method of sample preparation used to optimize protein extraction & digestion is equally as important."



Dr. Lawrence commented: "It is the support of KOLs like Professors Robinson and Aebersold that we believe helped convince the panel of judges that the Barocycler 2320EXT deserved to win the 2017 North American Excellence Award for Best New Sample Preparation Instrument." PBI President and CEO Richard T. Schumacher was interviewed by the magazine upon selection of the award. In a four-page article, Mr. Schumacher provided an in-depth overview of PBI's patented PCT technology and its unique advantages, the Company's history of innovation and growth, its large market opportunity, additional features and benefits of the 2320EXT, the recent co-marketing agreement with global life sciences leader SCIEX, and his expectations that significant growth is on the horizon.



To view the full article, visit http://www.corporateamericanews.com/2017-north-americanexcellence-awards.com A picture of the award-winning 2320EXT is on the inside front cover of the magazine and the article starts on page 8.



About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. ("PBI") (OTCQB:PBIO) develops, markets, and sells proprietary laboratory instrumentation and associated consumables to the estimated $6 billion life sciences sample preparation market. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions. To date, we have installed over 250 PCT systems in approximately 160 sites worldwide. There are over 100 publications citing the advantages of the PCT platform over competitive methods, many from key opinion leaders. Our primary application development and sales efforts are in the biomarker discovery and forensics areas. Customers also use our products in other areas, such as drug discovery & design, bio-therapeutics characterization, soil & plant biology, vaccine development, histology, and forensic applications.



For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following website link: http://www.pressurebiosciences.com



