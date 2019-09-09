Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2019 --DATE Prestige Alarm is releasing their list of industries that should focus on CCTV Systems to get ready for the holiday season. More traffic, seasonal employees, holiday stress, deliveries, and increased theft can all dangerous affect a company's bottom line and liability.



Restaurants come as one of the top industries that should increase their CCTV systems presence for several reasons. The increased flow of traffic means more distractions and potentially missing thefts. Inventory, stock rooms, deliveries, and cash registers are all opportunities for employees, customers and third-party vendors to steal inventory or cash. Another issue calling for the need CCTV systems is liability. Parking lots covered in ice, or just not well lit could lead to injuries or accidents. Companies need to be monitoring all areas in order to support their evidence to protect themselves. Also, additional "holiday cheer" could lead to patrons to overindulge in alcoholic beverages and start altercations. One of the first questions authorities will most likely ask is for camera evidence.



Banks are another industry that occasionally appears not to by using CCTV systems to their full potential. For some reason, security pictures released in news reports appear to have been taken with cameras that have 20 year-old technology. Banks can be increased targets during the holidays due to distractions, increased criminal activity and more. Recovery of funds is essential as well as presenting one's business as a secure location with state-of-the-art CCTV systems producing clear pictures from all angles including both inside and outside areas. Placing oneself as an easy target is not only opening oneself to robbery but it could also jeopardize the safety of security workers, customers, and bank personnel.



Industries with increased need for CCTV systems should ask themselves if their CCTV systems have the following capabilities – high-resolution recording, weatherproof, PTZ, night vision, thermal imaging, vandal resistance, standard color resolution, high definition resolution, or low-light covert cameras. Not all CCTV systems are the same. What works in the bright kitchen may not be the best in the dark bar area. Indoor office cameras won't work in the harsh environments of parking lots. Prestige can help you determine the best CCTV systems for your applications.



Prestige Alarm can help any business get ready for the holiday season. Proper preparation not only protects you, your employees, your business and customers after an incident but can also help deter incidents from happening. Be proactive, not reactive. Call Prestige Alarm at 205-661-4822 for more details.



