Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc, in Huntsville and Birmingham Offers High-Tech Security Camera System

Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2018 --There is one company named Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc, in Huntsville and Birmingham that has been around for more than 20 years serving their clients with security solutions. They have dedicated themselves to the cause of keeping their clients safe and secured from fire and burglary systems. The company is a single go-to source for all alarm systems in Gadsden and Huntsville, security camera systems, access control and other detection devices and services. As far as the pricing and quality of their security solutions are concerned, the ones provided by Prestige Alarm is matchless. The company is also licensed as an Alabama State Licensed Fire Alarm Company and Security Firm. Their service record has been excellent, and they have pleased clients on their list. Their clientele comprises of clients from both business and government background.



When it concerns safety and security, it pays to work with a company that is passionate about helping their clients at every step. The company has only the latest products, and they keep up with all new technologies. Training on the job is a part of life for all staff members working with Prestige Alarm. They work closely with their clients listening to all their requirements and then providing a solution that works for them.



The company not only caters to commercial clients but also homeowners too. Their residential security camera system in Huntsville and Birmingham deserves a special mention. With the installation of security camera systems, they have been successful in securing homes from burglars and other threats. Their highly trained technicians can install a modern security system in one's home and then monitor it from their U/L licensed monitoring station. The presence of cameras on the property means one's home is monitored closely round the clock bringing down the chances of a break-in to a great extent.



Call 205-661-4822 or visit http://www.prestigealarm.com/ for details.



About Prestige Alarm

Prestige Alarm has more than 20 years of experience in offering security solutions. They are licensed as an Alabama State Licensed Fire Alarm Company and Security Firm offering security camera system in Huntsville and Birmingham apart from access control, CCTV and alarm systems in Gadsden and Huntsville.