Prestige Alarm Helps Strengthen Security with Access Control in Tuscaloosa and Helena AL

Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2017 --Prestige Alarm, a leading provider of biometric and surveillance systems, is pleased to announce the release of its new access control in Tuscaloosa and Helena, AL. The new access control system is highly cost-effective and affordable. It combines long-range facial recognition, video surveillance, time and attendance, all in a single device. The best part of access control in Tuscaloosa and Helena AL is that it can be installed easily without requiring any special wiring. It can also be integrated into any existing 3rd party access control panel.



'Access Control is one of the most popular commercialized systems these days. It connects directly to the door lock or any 3rd party access control panel, using power and wiring as traditional systems,' notes an expert. 'The only difference with access control is its face reader, which takes all of 30 seconds to enroll users and operate, so there is practically no learning curve at all,' he adds.



In addition to access control, other features of Prestige Alarm include security alarms, fire alarms, CCTV video & Video surveillance, PRESNET monitoring, and more. The idea is to provide a higher level of security than simply locking a door. Thus the system can significantly increase protection of one's property, personnel, and sensitive data.



They offer different levels of security for each person in each area, allowing one to grant, limit, or deny access based on dates, time and other criteria as per the requirements. By using such systems, one can maintain tighter controls over areas such as storage rooms, research development areas, warehouses, sensitive file rooms, and computer server rooms. It also allows one to restrict entries to specific hallways, stairwells, elevators, doors, and entrances.



For more information on video surveillance in Tuscaloosa and Gadsden AL, visit http://www.prestigealarm.com or call them at 205-661-4822 to schedule a consultation.



About Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc.

Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc. is an Alabama State Licensed Fire Alarm Company and Security Firm. They are a full-service fire alarm company with over 20 years of experience in fire and security services for businesses and government.