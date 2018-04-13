Prestige Alarm Introduces New Security Camera System in Birmingham and Huntsville

Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2018 --Prestige Alarm is proud to offer a wide range of security and video surveillance products and services to help protect the property of the clients and customers it serves in the community. The security systems they provide are of high quality and thoughtfully designed to guard the property against theft, home invasion, gas leaks, and fire. The technicians are highly trained to ensure impeccable installation of modern security systems in the home.



Since it is impossible for an individual to keep a tab on the activities inside the home or its surrounding areas, it is essential to seek the service of Prestige Alarm. The company has experts who are engaged at U/L licensed monitoring station to keep strict vigil in and around the property. This means the homeowners need not be worried about the safety and security of the home. They can go away any time.



The best part of using this security camera system in Birmingham and Huntsville is that one can easily access the system from any web-enabled device and get real-time alerts and more right to the mobile phone.



Over the years, Prestige Alarm has strengthened the communication path by investing more than million dollars in their mesh network using AES radios for transmission. Even if one's phone lines go down and cell signals are lost, the radio system of Prestige Alarm will allow one to communicate with the experts.



If one wants to know things like who entered the home and when, whether one's system is armed or disarmed, Prestige Alarm can successfully install the perfect residential security system for one's need.



According to the latest finding, one out of six homes tend to be burglarized. More importantly, nine out of ten convicted burglars agreed they would avoid a home protected by a home security alarm system. Experts say, having a security system makes one's home three times less likely to be burglarized.



To know more about video surveillance system in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, visit https://www.prestigealarm.com/commercial/cctv-video-surveillance.



