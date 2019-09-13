Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2019 --Prestige Alarm in Trussville, serving the communities of Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mountain Brook, Trussville and Vestavia Hills, Alabama, is recommending all retail companies do a security systems audit before the start of the holiday season. Many retail locations will finally be in the black, but they will also be hit by higher crime during the season.



One of the reasons Prestige Alarm is giving for the annual audit is that many businesses start to get a false sense of security regarding their alarm systems. For example, many retail storefronts have only one opening, usually a window/door front setting. This can falsely make the employees and owners feel like they are protected. The closed setting gives the impression there is protection on three sides and no need to worry about "turning their back" to those sides. The small setting also provides a comfort and familiarity. However, there always dangers and weaknesses in any setting. What are the security systems on back entrances? Are there adequate barriers to entry? Cameras to warn of potential danger? What the about the front entrance? Can every entry be seen at every angle? How easy would it be for someone to commit a crime and getaway?



Another reason for the recommended security system audit is that criminals, and employees, unfortunately, are getting smarter in finding the holes in companies' current security systems. Again, this could go back to the false sense of security owners may have. Cameras may be placed at entrances, cash registers, and inventory locations, but what about other areas? Display areas? False trash receptacles? A professional outside eye can look over security systems with a fresh look and find the holes others might not see.



Entrances and exits can also be compromised. Keys can be copied, passcodes can be shared, security cards can be stolen and more. Prestige Alarm can go through current security systems and tell owners and managers where they should look to protect yourself against theft, robberies and more. If they are not a current customer of Prestige or installed their security systems themselves, they owe it to themself and their business to get a security systems audit from the professionals at Prestige.



