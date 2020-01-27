Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2020 --Prestige Alarm offers commercial businesses in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mountain Brook, Trussville, and Vestavia Hills personalized emergency evacuation systems that are custom created to fit your businesses unique requirements.



Emergency evacuation systems combine reliability with functionality to deliver safe emergency evacuation solutions to your commercial business. By combining features such as emergency texts, desktop alerts, emails, LED signage, emergency calls, and more, commercial spaces are made safer and give customers and employees peace of mind.



Emergency evacuation systems can be modified for large scale mass notifications that have a farther reach. Some features of large scale emergency evacuation systems include traffic lights, gates, turnstiles, outdoor speakers, large message displays, etc. By utilizing available technology, large scale emergency evacuation systems can be created to notify buildings and businesses both big and small.



By utilizing a wide range of professionals with varied skillsets, emergency evacuation systems provide a more complete form of security for commercial businesses. Companies such as Prestige Alarms utilize the skillsets of engineers, programmers, technicians and professional tradesmen to create and implement effective emergency evacuation systems that consider all aspects of security and safety.



Prestige Alarm knows that all businesses should have emergency evacuation systems in place that protect employees and customers in the event of an emergency. Being prepared for emergency situations helps you create a safer and more secure working environment.



