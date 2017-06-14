Prestige Alarm Puts Watchful Eyes on Homes with Their Security Systems in Huntsville and Mountain Brook

Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2017 --The very thought of one's home being vandalized or trespassed upon can throw someone out of their comfort zone. Those who have children or aged family members are often left reeling under a fear about how safe they are in their absence. With Prestige Alarm bringing the solution in the form of residential security systems in Huntsville and Mountain Brook, one can be assured that their home will be off limits to all danger. Installing residential security systems is like living under a radar continuously. The highly trained technicians from Prestige Alarm & Specialty Products Inc., are all skilled in installing a modern security system in one's home and then carry out a thorough monitoring from their U/L licensed monitoring station.



The experts installing residential security systems in Huntsville and Mountain Brook brings to light many reasons why it is mandatory in current times to go with installing a security system at home. Reports suggest that one in six homes are under the threat of being burglarized in the absence of a security system. Miscreants or convicted burglars like to stay away from a particular home if they are aware that the home has a security system installed. Over the years it has been noticed that with the installation of security systems, the crime rate has subsequently gone down too.



Prestige Alarms helps develop a comprehensive plan as per the needs of their client. Business customers can get in touch with them for commercial alarm systems in Birmingham and Huntsville. With more than 20 years of experience in this field, they are a name to reckon with. They will help devise solutions to keep families safe and secured round the clock.



Call 205-661-4822 for more details.



About Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc.

Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc. is an Alabama State Licensed Fire Alarm Company and Security Firm. They are a full-service fire alarm company with over 20 years of experience in fire and security services for businesses and government.