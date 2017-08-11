Prestige Alarm Takes Up Clients' Security Systems to Offer 6 Months Free Monitoring

Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2017 --Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc., has just announced that they are all set to take up their clients' existing security systems, and in return, they will provide 6 months monitoring free of cost. Prestige Alarm has been in business for many years, and the company has been doing a great job regarding protecting businesses and residences of their customers. They understand the need for security solutions in current times when the rate of crime is high, and the only way to battle it is to keep the premises protected at all costs. They undertake the installation of high-tech alarm systems in Huntsville and Birmingham AL that alerts business owners and residential clients from fire and burglary. The experts can handle the installation of access control systems, CCTV, security systems, access control and other detection devices and services.



The company is licensed as one of the top Alabama State Licensed Fire Alarm Company and Security Firm. They are a full-service fire alarm company that has more than 20 years of experience in contracting fire and security services for both business and government.



The team at Prestige Alarm is very dedicated to their job, and they want to help their clients out in every possible way. They bring them the latest products so that when it comes to security, it is not compromised upon. They train their experts on all the new technologies so that they can meet the demands on time. Pricing is kept low so that it can easily be accommodated by all.



The job does not get over just with the installation. Whether it is a commercial or home alarm systems in Birmingham, and Huntsville AL or once the installation is over, they will also provide post installation care and service.



Call 205-661-4822 for more details.



About Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc.

Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc., is one of the recognized companies offering fire alarm systems in Huntsville and Birmingham AL apart from security systems, CCTV and video surveillance and more.