Prestige House Calls Offers Doctors on House Calls in Less Than an Hour

Plantation, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2018 --Getting sick while traveling to Miami needn't be a nightmare for tourists anymore. The Prestige House Calls team offers to send doctors on house calls in less than an hour. It makes a lot of sense for travelers to call Prestige House Calls rather than waste time in the waiting room for long hours along with other patients who could be carrying an infectious or contagious disease.



"Our service philosophy is diametrically opposite to practices that do not respect the patient's time. Rather than having to spend hours in the waiting room, it makes a lot of sense to call our house call doctors. While a typical consultation lasts for less than 15 minutes, we spend anywhere between 45 minutes to an hour with the patient to understand their problem and offer a better solution," says a spokesperson for Prestige House Calls. Daily appointments are limited to a few patients so that doctors don't have to rush through the appointment.



Physicians at Prestige House Calls help patients with minor medical emergencies, general health issues, and other medical tests like rapid strep, influenza, pregnancy tests, tests for urinary tract infections, EKGs, and ultrasounds. A typical house call doctor's medical kit includes stethoscope, otoscope, antibiotics, medicines for allergic reactions and food poisoning, vaccines, etc. Prescriptions are also refilled.



"What sets us apart from typical doctors is the level of personalized care. It's hard to imagine patients calling their physicians to contact for any reason regarding the visit. But Prestige House Call Doctors offer their personal number to patients should there be a reason to contact. This is a complimentary service," he adds.



The Prestige House Call team offers services in and around Miami, including Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach.



About Prestige House Calls

Prestige House Calls is a team of Miami based house call doctors treating international and local travelers to Miami. They offer to help with urgent medical care, general health issues like allergies, food poisoning, etc. besides medical tests and vaccines.



To learn more, visit https://prestigehousecalls.com/