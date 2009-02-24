Prestigious Bookseller, BORDERS, Announces Sponsorship of Official Event Book Store at THRIVE Allergy Expo 2009, Providing Allergy Specific Titles

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2009 -- Borders, one of the largest bookstore chains worldwide with over 1,100 stores, is joining THRIVE Allergy Expo as the official event bookseller providing the latest titles about allergies to our attendees. “With the public’s increased focus on healthy living, THRIVE Allergy Expo is a great chance for Borders to provide topical books to help our customers further enhance their knowledge and enrich their lives,” says Wanda Fisher, Senior Marketing Manager for Borders.



“When THRIVE was just an idea, we thought long and hard as to what products, services and amenities would be beneficial for the allergic community. At the forefront of our list was to have an esteemed book retailer at THRIVE because we recognize that books are an integral part of people learning more about their health issues and concerns especially when newly diagnosed,” says Tara Howard, Director of Marketing for THRIVE. “Borders understands this need and looks forward to fulfill this role for our attendees. We couldn’t be more enthused to have Borders as our official event bookseller and show their support to all allergy sufferers.”



Borders will be open for business on THRIVE’s show floor on Saturday and Sunday from 11AM to 4PM, April 18-19, 2009. Currently, we are pooling our resources to coordinate authors for book signings and will have a schedule posted on our website at http://www.thriveallergyexpo.com in the following week.



For more information about Borders, visit http://www.borders.com and be sure to visit them at THRIVE Allergy Expo.



Tickets are on sale at http://www.thriveallergyexpo.com. Adults are $10 or $15 for a 2-day pass, children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult. This is an opportunity to help families learn about these conditions from credible sources, yet not spend a fortune to do it. In order to further lend support to the not for profit effort, Thrive will donate back to participating non-profits the full face value of tickets purchased by their members. Tickets may be limited, so please reserve your attendance early.