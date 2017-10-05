Prestigious Euro Cars Offers BMW & Mercedes Repair and Service at Affordable Cost

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2017 --Prestigious Euro Cars, a recognized place for Mercedes repair and service for Oakland Park, Florida residents for a long time, has been building on its reputation for top quality service at affordable prices for over 35 years. Over the years, they have made a name for themselves for the level of experience they have in the field which is difficult to match.



Conveniently located for people who live in North Andrews Gardens, Coral Heights, City Center, Twin Lakes, and all other parts of the city, they provide a free shuttle service if they one needs transportation after one drops off one's vehicle. Simply put, PEC is an automatic choice when it comes to Mercedes and BMW repairs in Oakland Park FL.



In addition to one's work with Mercedes motor vehicles, they also work on other high-end German cars including Audi. They are also known for their quality BMW service, repairs, Porsche service and repairs. They also offer free diagnostics and also provide reliable cost quotes to their clients. Above all, they stand behind their work with a 12-month warranty when they provide service.



They have the experience and expertise to repair and service all makes and models of a German car. They work on the legendary British models as well. Their technicians also provide Land Rover repairs and Land Rover service, and they have a great deal of expertise with Jaguar repair and service as well.



As a full-service company, the experts believe in complete customer satisfaction and always go an extra mile to provide extraordinary customer service from the first point of contact onward. If one would like to speak to them about an acquisition, a restoration, or a repair, one can reach one of their Oakland Park, FL Audi-Porsche-Mercedes service consultants right now at 954-779-1000.



For more information on Mercedes repair and service, visit https://www.prestigiouseurocars.com/.



About Prestigious Euro Cars

