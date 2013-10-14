Preston Hollow Preschoolers' Annual Halloween Party in the Park

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2013 --Join the Preston Hollow Early Childhood Association (PHECA) for their annual Halloween Party at Preston Hollow Park (6600 Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75230) on October 16 from 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. The Halloween party, which drew nearly 100 festively dressed attendees last year, will once again include bounce houses, petting zoo, face painting, crafts and treats of course! Children are encouraged to come in costume.



Cost for PHECA members is free. For non-members who would like to attend and learn more about PHECA, there is a $10 per family fee at the door. Cash or check will be accepted.



Crafts created at the Halloween party will be donated to senior living community, Emeritus at Preston, during PHECA’s Halloween Parade and Trick or Treat event on October 24 from 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Please join PHECA at Emeritus at Preston (12400 Preston Road, Dallas, TX 75230) to mingle with senior citizens, trick or treat and hand out specially made crafts.



For more information on joining Preston Hollow Early Childhood Association, please visit www.pheca.org, or visit PHECA on Facebook.



About The Preston Hollow Early Childhood Association (PHECA)

The Preston Hollow Early Childhood Association (PHECA), is an organization for families with children from birth to five, striving to enrich the lives of neighborhood children by encouraging friendships among families and providing community support. PHECA is affiliated with the state and National PTA but is not associated with any particular school or religious organization. The annual due is only $40 (due each year on August 1), which covers state and National PTA dues.