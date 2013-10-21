Preston Hollow Preschoolers Halloween Party Rescheduled to October 23

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2013 --Due to inclement weather, the Preston Hollow Early Childhood Association (PHECA) has rescheduled their annual Halloweek Party in the Park to Wednesday, October 23.



The party will be held at Preston Hollow Park in North Dallas, located at 6600 Park Ln., Dallas, Texas, 75230, from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM.



The party wll feature bounce houses for kids to play in, face painting, arts & crafts, and of course, lots of treats for the little trick or treaters!



Admission is free for PHECA members, and $10 per family for non-members. Cash or check is accepted -- no credit cards. Last year's party attracted over 100 attendees.



All crafts made at the party will be donated to Emeritus at Preston, a senior living community in North Dallas, during PHECA's annual Halloween Parade and Trick or Treat event to be held on October 24 from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm. Please join us there! Emeritus at Preston is located at 12400 Preston Rd., Dallas, Texas, 75230, to mingle with resident senior citizens, enjoy trick or treat, and hand out specially made crafts.



To learn more about the Preston Hollow Early Childhood Association, please visit http://www.pheca.org, or visit PHECA on Facebook.



About The Preston Hollow Early Childhood Association (PHECA)

The Preston Hollow Early Childhood Association (PHECA), is an organization for families with children from birth to five, striving to enrich the lives of neighborhood children by encouraging friendships among families and providing community support. PHECA is affiliated with the state and National PTA but is not associated with any particular school or religious organization. The annual due is only $40 (due each year on August 1), which covers state and National PTA dues. PHECA