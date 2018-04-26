Prevent Ransomware Attacks with the New Update of Syncrify

Plainsboro, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2018 --Syncrify is a private cloud backup software allowing multiple customer machines to backup folders/files to a central repository within its own enterprise. Unlike other cloud-based backups, Syncrify puts you in complete control. No other company will ever see or store your private files. This comprehensive, multi-platform data protection solution provides 100% security and allows customers to access their files from anywhere at any time.



The new update allows users to be proactive when defending their files against ransomware attacks with Ransomware Prevention (RWP). RWP can detect an attack on a device and stop a scheduled backup from occurring to prevent your files from being compromised to ransomware.



Also introduced in this backup is Cloud Snapshots to public clouds. This feature creates a backup of your data that has been already backed up to a public cloud. These public clouds include Amazon S3, Google Storage, and Microsoft Azure.



For more information about this update, visit the Syncrify Change Log.



About Synametrics Technologies

Headquartered in Plainsboro, NJ, Synametrics Technologies has provided IT professionals and computer systems for developers since 1997. Based on the success of its initial product offerings (WinSQL and DeltaCopy), the company continues to create and hone innovative products that help its customers get more from their computer applications, databases and infrastructure. To date, over one million users around the world have chosen Synametrics solutions to help power their accelerated business or personal computing needs.



For more information on Synametrics Technologies, call 609-750-0007 or visit http://www.synametrics.com.