Preventing and Reversing Heart Disease - Dr. Caldwell & Ann Esselstyn

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2016 --Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn, of the Cleveland Clinic, is a pioneer and leader in the field of preventing and reversing heart disease. He provided the life changing inspiration and mentoring for the Michigan Plant Based Nutrition Support Group (PBNSG) founder, Paul Chatlin of West Bloomfield. Ann Esselstyn will wow the PBNSG audience with a memorable Plant-Based food demonstration on Wednesday, March 9th at Seaholm High School in Birmingham, Michigan.



Dave Willits, a Michigan man who had a massive heart attacked, opened his eyes in the recovery room and saw his two boys and his sister. His 18-year-old said, "You needed three stents. You flat-lined three times, and they had to shock you eleven times. They didn't think you were going to make it."



Five days later, Dave was released from the hospital and his sister suggested he check into a vegetarian or a Mediterranean diet. "I did a web search and learned that a plant-based (vegan) diet was more successful than either of those, by a significant margin. More research led me to order Dr. Esselstyn's book, Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease. And through his website, I emailed Dr. Esselstyn for more information," stated Willits. Less than twelve hours later, his phone rang. The voice on the other end of the line said, "Hi, this is Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn."



"I was stunned. Since that day I have not ingested anything that can damage my endothelial cells. I have been 100% committed to plant-based eating without compromise, and I will be for the rest of my very long very healthy life!"



Dave Willits an active member is now 150 lbs. full of energy with a 32-inch waist and wears size 30 waist pants. His cholesterol dropped from 202 to 123, without any medication. His LDL dropped from 142 to 77, and HDL dropped from 45 to 23. Making Willit's cardiologist a believer.



Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn, scientific publications number over 150, "The Best Doctors in America" 1994-1995 published by Woodward and White cites Dr. Esselstyn's surgical expertise in the categories of endocrine and breast disease. In 1995 he published his benchmark long-term nutritional research arresting and reversing coronary artery disease in severely ill patients. His book, Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease, is one of the longest longitudinal studies of its type.



Dr. Esselstyn and his wife, Ann Crile Esselstyn, have followed a plant-based diet for more than 26 years. Dr. Esselstyn presently directs the cardiovascular prevention and reversal program at The Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute.



Dr. Caldwell & Ann Esselstyn

Wednesday, March 9, 2016

6:30pm-8:30pm

Seaholm High School2436 W Lincoln St Birmingham, MI 48009

To reserve a tickets go to http://www.pbnsg.org under events.

The cost is $15 online prepay or $20 at the door



About The Plant Based Nutrition Support Group

The Plant Based Nutrition Support Group (PBNSG) empowers all who want to optimize their health by following a plant-based diet, championed by its founder, Paul Chatlin and supported by experts such as Dr. Joel Kahn, M.D., Dr. Michael Greger, M.D., and Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn Jr., M.D., PBNSG offers resources to empower individuals and families to consider taking charge of their health, and seek ways to help accelerate the adoption of WFPB in communities, cities, counties, states, the US, and the world.