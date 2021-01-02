Preventing Childhood Obesity Can Start at Snack Time

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2021 --Childhood obesity is a growing health issue in the United States – with nearly 14 million children and adolescents having obesity. Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital is reminding families that they can take steps to prevent or address childhood obesity.



"Creating a regular meal schedule – complete with snacks – can help children satiate their hunger, develop healthy habits and give them the fuel they need throughout the day," said Madeline Gochnour, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital.



Gochnour offers these tips to promote a healthy diet for kids:



Create a regular meal and snack schedule. This prevents excessive grazing and snacking, and promotes hunger and fullness cues needed to maintain wellness.



Focus on nutritious foods for snack time. Options may include vegetables, fruit, whole grains, protein-rich foods and low-fat dairy foods. Try serving apple slices with nut butter, whole grain crackers with cheese slices, or carrots dipped in hummus. Also, remember or limit processed snacks such chips, cookies, or crackers.



Limit sugar-sweetened beverages. Serve water or low-fat plain milk instead of soda, chocolate milk, of juice.



Get moving! Play outside with your kids – try a family walk or game of duck duck goose – and most importantly, unplug! Leave your devices inside or turn them off during activity.



