New Glasgow, NS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2018 --"No more silence. No more waiting. No more tolerance for discrimination, harassment or abuse. Time's up."



This is the rallying cry of the Time's Up movement, which aims to end sexual harassment. "The clock has run out on sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace. It's time to do something about it."



As the movement brings attention to the staggering number of people who have been affected by sexual harassment around the world, businesspeople and human resources professionals have started to focus their attention on this important issue.



Born of a genuine concern for their workers, many clients reached out to Velsoft Training Materials, wondering how to make sure it doesn't happen in their workplaces, and requesting courses such as preventing sexual harassment, and how to put a stop to bullying and harassment in the workplace.



This sparked an internal discussion about how Velsoft could help with this significant problem in our society.



"This is a really important issue globally, and we talked about how we could contribute to the conversation," said Velsoft account manager Cindy Skinner.



It was decided to put together a package that offers useful information for employers that will enable them to take proactive steps toward eliminating harassment in their workplaces.



Velsoft's guide — called Preventing Sexual Misconduct in the Workplace, Proactive First Steps — talks about the Time's Up movement and its impetus, describes what sexual harassment is, provides data about the problem and its impact on workplaces, and discusses steps workplaces can take to prevent it from occurring, including how to create a harassment policy.



Released February 1, 2018, the guide can be downloaded free at https://www.velsoft.com/resources/.



The guide is intended to begin a conversation while also promoting positive and healthy work environments that are safe, respectful and harassment-free.



"We care about our clients and we care about employees. It's important to us to help when we can and make sure employees everywhere can go to work every day and feel safe," said Velsoft CEO Jim Fitt.



