Preventing Tooth Decay for Children with Sealants, Prevention, and Treatments

Here we've put together a healthy teeth guide for kids (and parents) to help one right here in one's own home.



Healthy Guide to Prevent Tooth Decay in Children



When Should We Start Brushing Teeth?



The answer to this one is simple. Start earlier than one may think before the first tooth has even erupted. Yes, one might not see a tooth in a sweet baby's gummy smile, but they are there. The primary teeth begin to form, usually, during the second trimester of the pregnancy.



Before any teeth have come through, one will want to take a clean, wet washcloth and gently rub it over the baby's gums. This will wipe away bacteria, and begin to familiarize the baby with the idea of something being put in their mouth that does not have drinking, eating, or chewing purpose.



Once a tooth has erupted, a parent will consider a switch to an infant toothbrush and use a dab of fluoride toothpaste no larger than the size of a single grain of rice. Start flossing when the baby has two teeth side by side.



At three years of age, a baby can graduate from grain of rice size to pea-sized dab of toothpaste. Around two years old a parent can work with the child to practice spitting out the toothpaste instead of merely swallowing it.



When Should the First Dentist Visit Take Place?

It is recommended that kids have their first dentist office visit by the age of one year. We'll take the time to explain brushing and flossing to a toddler, and even do a quick dental exam. It's important for kids to become familiarized with the dentist's office early on to both normalize it, and minimize the potential for anxieties and fears to develop and become associated with a trip to the dentist.



Moreover, by the age of one, the little one is likely drinking more than just milk or water and has definitely graduated to foods. We can identify potential problems early on and help the little ones get on track to having a healthy and happy smile.



Why Should One Take Their Kids to a Pediatric Dentist?

The importance of establishing healthy oral hygiene early on in life makes a huge difference when kids are older and more independent. A pediatric dentist is specially trained to work with children. In fact, pediatric dentists do an extra two years of dentistry school. We are trained to handle the communication and development limitations that young children have, pediatric dentist offices are designed to be appealing and comforting to children.



Can a Parent Prevent Cavities?

Yes! Cavities occur when food is left on, in between, or around the teeth instead of being brushed away. Bacteria forms, acid can collect and from there a cavity can form.



There are several things a parent can do to help prevent cavities. As one might have guessed, routine brushing and flossing make the top of that list. Make it part of their morning and nighttime routines if it's not already. Nevertheless, there are other things we can add to this list.



Fluoride toothpaste is important because fluoride introduced at regular intervals will strengthen a child's teeth. If their town or city water supply doesn't have fluoride added, One can talk to their pediatric dentist about what they can do to make sure their child's getting enough fluoride.



Limit their sweets, sodas, and even juices. All those sugars can cause enamel erosion and damage to their teeth. Substitute for water when one can, or try watering down the juice. We recommend one doesn't provide soda at all, and if or when one does place limits on how much and encourage them to rinse their mouths out with water.



Can One Get Rid of Cavities?

Yes, if we determine that one's kid does have a cavity, whether it be a cavity on a front tooth or one more hidden in the back, we can treat cavities. This is typically done by doing a filling, where we literally fill the cavity. For front teeth, we may recommend a composite resin filling that will match the color of the tooth.



Pediatric Dental Treatment Options for Cavities

In spite of all prevention and routine brushing, it's not uncommon for us to find cavities in the kids we see. Sometimes we may recommend fluoride treatments. Sometimes we may recommend sealants, which is a seal that covers the tooth to protect the enamel all while maintaining the appearance of the tooth.



