Preview 4th of July Mattress Sales with Mattress Journal's 2015 Guide

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2015 --The 4th of July weekend is right around the corner, and in addition to outdoor fun and fireworks, good deals on popular items like mattresses are also on the horizon. A guide to this summer's specials was recently released by Mattress Journal, and it in it readers can find beds on sale at top retailers as well as a few helpful pointers for navigating sales.



In the guide, "4th of July Mattress Sale Preview: Top Picks from Macy's, Sears & More," Mattress Journal highlights the years top trends, and explains different kinds of sales like rebates and freebies, discussing potential advantages and disadvantages for buyers.



Online sales are highlighted as one particular area to watch this year, with more stores than ever before offering online July 4th mattress deals, some even exclusive to internet shoppers and better than in-store specials.



To compile their sale highlights, Mattress Journal looked at ads and press releases from major national department stores, discount stores, mattress retailers, and popular brands to identify the best potential values including:



- Eight memory foam beds from Walmart, Macy's, Amerisleep, Mattress Firm and others.

- Twenty innerspring beds, including a mix of discount beds, pillowtops, memory foam and latex hybrids, from Sear's, Macy's Sleepy's and more.

- Four latex mattresses from Overstock, Astrabeds and Walmart.

- Six adjustable beds and package deals from Macy's, Serta and more.



The guide and list of Independence Day deals are available in full on the Mattress Journal website, along with previous guides on topics like eco-friendly mattresses, brand reviews, and sleep subjects.



