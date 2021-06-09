Preview of Transtek Exhibits at CES2021 Fair

Zhongshan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2021 --CES® is the most influential tech event in the world — the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. In 2021, Transtek will bring our advanced products including blood pressure monitors, scales and wearables to this big event. We expect to invite you to visit our booth and meet us there.



FDA cleared and clinically validated blood pressure monitors

Monitoring Blood Pressure Trend

Super Large Full Color Screen

Easy To Read



Electronic scale that can monitor body composition data

Monitor 13 and more body compositions

Make the corresponding analysis

WIFI & BLUETOOTH Connection

Colorful ITO coating



Smart wearables that track your daily activities

Monitor and track heart rate, sleep, etc.

Record daily activities such as steps and calories consumption

Colorful LCD screen



Don't miss the chance to establish lasting connections at top electronics showcase!



Checking out the exhibitors and their products in advance will help you better plan your tour at CES2021. Welcome to have your visit at our Booth from 11th - 14th Jan 2021.