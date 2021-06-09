Preview of Transtek Exhibits at CES2021 Fair

CES is the most influential tech event in the world — the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. In 2021, Transtek will bring our advanced products including blood pressure monitors, scales and wearables to this big event. We expect to invite you to visit our booth and meet us there.
Zhongshan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2021 --CES® is the most influential tech event in the world — the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. In 2021, Transtek will bring our advanced products including blood pressure monitors, scales and wearables to this big event. We expect to invite you to visit our booth and meet us there.
FDA cleared and clinically validated blood pressure monitors
Monitoring Blood Pressure Trend
Super Large Full Color Screen
Easy To Read
Electronic scale that can monitor body composition data
Monitor 13 and more body compositions
Make the corresponding analysis
WIFI & BLUETOOTH Connection
Colorful ITO coating
Smart wearables that track your daily activities
Monitor and track heart rate, sleep, etc.
Record daily activities such as steps and calories consumption
Colorful LCD screen
Don't miss the chance to establish lasting connections at top electronics showcase!
Checking out the exhibitors and their products in advance will help you better plan your tour at CES2021. Welcome to have your visit at our Booth from 11th - 14th Jan 2021.