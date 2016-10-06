PRF Global Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Nurse Supplies

Southport, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2016 --Phyllis Furlong is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.NursesNeedingScrubs.com. The website offers a wide variety of quality nurse supplies with a particular focus on the crisp and clean lab coats and scrubs, work footwear and stockings, medical devices and accessories, stethoscopes, and reference materials for exams and medical education. Furlong was inspired by how little support there is out there for nurses and the fact that they need to find quality clothing quickly and often need help navigating their field. After learning about the opportunity to give direction and advice to nurses through an online store, Furlong wanted to help nurses get the products that they would need to make their lives easier and look and feel their best in the workplace.



There are many excellent nurse supplies featured within the merchandise of NursesNeedingScrubs.com. The website carries items including footwear products such as slip resistant work shoes and premium support stockings for men and women; scrub tops, pants, and sets including White Swan scrubs; accessories such as pulse oximeters, nurse kits, and clinical thermometers; white lab coats for physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners; stethoscopes; and more. In the future, Furlong plans to keep expanding the product lines offered on the website to include a large selection of nurse essentials. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Furlong regarding each and every transaction made on NursesNeedingScrubs.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with high quality professional apparel and accessories and a place they can go where they understood. The website is managed by people who understand the workplace. Furlong emphasizes how vital it is to make a good impression on the job for both your reputation and your self-esteem. She hopes to help nurses look and perform their best in a competitive workplace and a struggling health care system where it's more important than ever to show employers and patients that you are prepared and capable in your important role.



To complement the main website, Furlong is also launching a blog located at http://www.NursesRockBlog.com. The blog will focus on giving advice and direction from seasoned nurses such as helping nurses eat a healthy diet in their fast-paced life and helping them make good food choices. Topics covered in the future will include recipes for quick meal choices that are healthy as well as information on medical equipment for nurses and the best nurse uniform scrubs. Topics already covered include staying organized with a Nurse Mates women's ultimate nursing bag and enjoying all-day comfort with Dansko nurses' shoes. Furlong hopes to give valuable tips and information to make a nurse's life easier and to help nurses feel fantastic each and every day.



