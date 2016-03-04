Price 4 Limo Launches High Paying Affiliate Program

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2016 --A new affiliate program has been launched that promises to offer high rewards. The program has been launched by Price4Limo.com, the largest booking engine for limousines, party busses, and motor coaches. The new affiliate program allows anyone who has a website to earn high rewards through the tools and banners offered by Price4Limo.com. The program is free to join, and website owners can earn a handsome commission from each sale.



Price4Limo is a name to trust and has become a leader in their field, which makes it easier for website owners to achieve high sales. They offer services that people actually want to purchase. That includes the hire of limousines, allowing people to feel like celebrities. They have gained a reputation for being one of the highest paying affiliate programs in the transport industry. For each sale made, an affiliate can earn $50.



The company provides state of the art software to allow people using the affiliate program to track traffic and sales. For people who would like to make extra income but don't have a website, Price4Limo provide the opportunity to earn commission through Facebook or other social networks such as Twitter, Linkedin, Instagram, and Pinterest.



Price4Limo provide full support to their members. They provide members with all the banners and textual links to make earning commission simplified. With so much support offered, even those who have limited experience in earning commission with affiliate programs can become a success.



A spokesman for Price4Limo said: "We wanted to launch an affiliate program that offers our members full support and one which would be easy to earn commission with. With our support and great name, our members can earn extra money from their website or their social media page."



Payments are made to affiliates once they have reached the threshold of $100 in their account. For people wishing to earn extra income and join one of the most exciting affiliate programs of 2016, then please visit http://www.price4limo.com/affiliate.html



About Price 4 Limo

Price 4 Limo is a leader in the industry, booking over 10,000 transportation jobs every year. Typical services requested include limousines for weddings, birthdays, bachelor and bachelorette party buses, and motor coaches for school field trips, sports team travel, and corporate outings.



