Price Family Eye Care Professionals LLC Expands to Chillicothe, OH

Chillicothe, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2017 --Price Family Eye Care Professionals LLC is pleased to announce that it has opened a second location in Chillicothe, OH. The family owned and operated vision care provider is delighted to begin welcoming patients from throughout the surrounding community.



This newest location is an acquisition for Price Family Eye Care Professionals LLC as it seeks to expand its service area throughout the state of Ohio. Originally Family Eye Care Professionals, Inc., the Chillicothe, OH clinic will now be managed by the Price family and assume the same name as its sister location in Lancaster, OH.



Price Family Eye Care Professionals LLC will offer customers a full range of general eye care services, including routine eye exams, vision therapy and more. The clinic will also be a destination for contact lenses, prescription sunglasses, eyeglasses and more for the whole family.



"We're very excited to be expanding into new communities and serving new patients," said owner Christian Price. "Our goal is to bring quality, personalized vision care to the people of Chillicothe, OH. We're excited for the opportunity to become the premier provider of family vision services in this area."



About Price Family Eye Care Professionals LLC

Price Family Eye Care Professionals LLC takes pride in cultivating relationships with all of its patients, to deliver a high level of care throughout their lives. The clinic welcomes patients as young as 12 months through seniors in their golden years. Using state-of-the-art technology like an Optos mapping machine, in tandem with personalized care, enables the clinic to truly provide the best vision care services for its patients.



As it expands, the brand will continue to rely on the digital brand development provided by BizIQ. BizIQ previously assisted Price Family Eye Care Professionals LLC in optimizing its online presence for its original Lancaster, OH location. As it focuses on expanding, BizIQ will continue to provide digital support, optimizing the business' search presence for its newest local clinic.



For more information about Price Family Eye Care Professionals LLC, the vision services it offers or the many products it provides to patients, please visit the clinic's website at http://www.priceoptometry.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.