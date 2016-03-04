Price4Limo.com Launch Their New Affiliate Program Offering Big Rewards

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2016 --Price4Limo.com the nation's largest booking engine for limousines, party buses, and motor coaches announced the launch of their new affiliate program today. This major addition to Price4Limo.com provides affiliate marketing tools that enable anyone to promote their program and earn a commission for every sale. The Price 4 Limo affiliate program is 100% free to join.



Price4Limo.com uses state of the art affiliate software that allows participants to track traffic and sales in real time, ensuring that affiliates are paid accordingly. You do not need a business, or even a website to promote this program. All traffic is accepted including that from social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Instagram and Pinterest.



Price4Limo.com has one of the highest paying affiliate programs in the transportation industry. For every sale that is made, affiliates will earn $50. This program has been designed by professionals to produce the highest conversion ratio (no leaks). Price4Limo.com has a 90 tracking cookie, clear calls to action, no customer account creation required, all bookings are done online even if a customer calls, and there are no outbound links on their site to reduce customer bounce rates.



When joining the Price 4 Limo affiliate program, members will be supplied with a range of banners and textual links that can be placed within the site. When a user clicks on one of the links, they will be brought to the Price 4 Limo website and all activity will be tracked by the affiliate software. When a sale is made, $50 will populate in the referring affiliates dashboard. Once an affiliate hits a threshold of $100 in their account, they will receive a check for all commissions earned that month.



Learn more here: http://www.price4limo.com/affiliate.html



"Whether you are a super affiliate or new to online marketing, we are open to working with anyone interested in earning a passive income from our affiliate program. We provide all of the necessary tools for you to be successful at making more money online." Stated Aaron Oder, Digital Marketing Specialist at Price 4 Limo.



About Price 4 Limo

Price 4 Limo is a leader in the industry, booking over 10,000 transportation jobs every year. Typical services requested include limousines for weddings, birthdays, bachelor and bachelorette party buses, and motor coaches for school field trips, sports team travel, and corporate outings.



