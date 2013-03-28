PriceComparisonCenter.com Shows Brand New Web Site

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2013 --The web site design has been re-designed making it more user-friendly in order to assist the online consumers in getting around the homepage as well as all other webpages in the site. Using the new sleek style and fast product links, it may be simple for the website visitors to discover what they need. Since the site visitors might take their time determining which products to purchase from the site.



Brand-new Website Look, Same Affordable Prices

Although the site has been through several modifications, PriceComparisonCenter.com does keep it's major goal and that's to guarantee top quality products remain inside the achieve of budget buyers. The new style of the homepage, which include a number of extra possibilities, is designed to further improve the online browsing experience via clean, fuss-free design and direct links.



IT News as well as Price Comparison System - One other considerable inclusions in the present web site design would be the Latest Tech News section along with the built-in price comparison system for products items. In the News area, readers may see the fresh and up-to-date information on the trends and developments in the IT industry. The articles presented in this page may come in handy for those who are avid followers of today’s gadgetry, specifically news of the tech world.



Online clients who need to take advantage of cost-effective products could try to do a comparison shopping through the brand new system which enables to view several competitors’ current prices for a certain product. Using this method, it's possible to determine a good option to get the specific item based upon the cost as published by different online retailers.



Innovative Categories Groups for Product Search

Besides the efficient new design and style, PriceComparisonCenter.com has additionally reworked their filtration system to suit additional search categories. Many of the specific areas contain categories groups such as processor brand, processor type and lifestyle. By way of clicking on these types of hyperlinks, the site visitors are going to be forwarded to a webpage in which the products are refined based on the particular specifications.



PriceComparisonCenter.com additionally features the life-style category, a different segment from the filter that's helpful for hunting the right portable computer based upon computing requirements, for exemple. To obtain a better look involving it's new web site design, check out the site at http://pricecomparisoncenter.com