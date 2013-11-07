PriceStylist.com Launches, Allowing Users to Shop and Compare Millions of Products Online

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2013 --PriceStylist.com launches this week and promises users the ability to search through and purchase products in any major shopping category. Offering access to literally millions of products, PriceStylist.com is an exciting new resource for online shoppers. PriceStylist.com offers users cutting-edge functionality that allows them to compare prices of products across different stores and brands, which are all conveniently located in one central location.



Bringing together brick and mortar stores and online favorites, PriceStylist.com founder Robert Hybki expects it to become “the online shopper’s best and most affordable one-stop-shop resource.” Because PriceStylist.com brings visitors’ favorite online shopping sites, brands and stores into one central location, shoppers are able to compare pricing to find the best deal available, without opening dozens of browser tabs to compare prices on their own.



“PriceStylist.com is an online shopper’s one-stop-shop resource that allows them to compare pricing across various products, brands and other shopping sites,” explained Hybki. He expects his site to comfortably find its niche among online shopping behemoths and to be a resource for shoppers who avoid the long lines at retail stores and do their Holiday shopping online.



About Price Stylist

PriceStylist.com is a unique, personal pricing stylist for the frugal, web savvy online shopper looking for the ability to easily compare prices across brands.