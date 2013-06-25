Pride Comes to Harlem with the 4th Annual Harlem Pride Celebration

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2013 --Harlem Pride’s mission is to unite Harlem's SGL & LGBT organizations and supporters in cultivating a sense of honor, dignity and respect for our diverse culture and community by fostering tolerance of our differences and ensuring equality for all. We promote SGL & LGBT pride in Harlem and provide opportunities for collaboration and communication among its SGL & LGBT organizations and community members through education and advocacy. With thousands of Same Gender Loving and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender residents in Harlem and more New York City visitors expected for PRIDE Month activities, Harlem Pride 2013 is one of the city's most notable events. Confirmed events are:



VIP LAUNCH PARTY FUNDRAISER - FRIDAY, JUNE 28, 2013

Location: Aloft Hotel Harlem (2296 Frederick Douglass Blvd. @ West 124th Street)

Time: 7PM to 11PM



Join us as we launch Harlem Pride 2013 at our VIP Launch Party! This year we will bring the house down at Aloft Harlem. Get ready for our special guest performer, Jessica Betts (http://www.jessicabettsmusic.com), local political and celebrity VIPs, as well as raffles, auctions, and give aways! We will also be honoring four members from our community for their out-standing commitment to the LGBT/SGL community of Harlem and beyond. It's Harlem Pride, you never know who you'll see! Tickets are $50/person and include food and beverage.

To Purchase Tickets: https://harlempride.org/index.php/pride/vip-launch-party



HARLEM PRIDE 2013 CELEBRATION DAY - SATURDAY, JUNE 29TH!

Location: Jackie Robinson Park (Entrance on Bradhurst Avenue @ West 148th Street)

Time: 12Noon to 6PM



Our main event, the Harlem Pride Day 2013 Celebration Day, features vendors, health care organizations, artists, food, entertainment and activities targeted towards families, adults and youth of all cultures. You will not want to miss our art-ist lineup: Amanda Holley, Carmen Chiles Band, Cashmere Blocker, Des Shawn’a, Destiny Devine, EdgEe, Egyptt, Exousia, I’Wante, Malik So Chic, Ron B, Sapphire Hart, SHiA, Sir Charles, T-Boy featuring The Gabana Girls, and Will Sheridan, including a sneak-peek at “You Make Me Feel Mighty Real: A Sylvester Concert” by the incomparable Anthony Wayne, Jacqueline Arnold and Anastacia McCleskey! Also, for those with children, please know that Jackie Robinson Park's fabulous outdoor pool will be OPEN, so come make a splash at Harlem Pride.



HARLEM PRIDE FAMILY DAY/NYC HERITAGE OF PRIDE MARCH - SUNDAY, JUNE 30TH!

Location: 5th Avenue March Route (Section 2/Group 7 - 40th Street between Madison and Park Avenues)

Time: 11AM



Come march with Harlem Pride in the NYC Pride March on Sunday, June 30, 2013. This year our theme is "Harlem Through The Years". We're urning 5th Avenue into our very on Harlem Style Runway as we sport hi-style fashion honoring the illustrious LGBT/SGL history of Harlem through the years. So join us, feel free to strut your stuff and showcase your gear! Oh yeah, of course we'll also be doing the REAL HARLEM SHAKE!



ADDITIONAL HARLEM PRIDE SPONSORED EVENTS



THE GET DOWN CAMPAIGN’S NO MORE STIGMA FILM SERIES – THURSDAY, JUNE 27, 2013

Location: Mayseles Cinema, 334 Lenox Ave (127th Street), New York, NY

Time: 6:30PM

In Association with: Global Network of Black Pride, GN-BP, Get Down PSA, Harlem Pride, New York City Anti-Violence Project & GMAD's Youth Advisory Board.



Movie: “TV Transvestite” (1982)

Short: “The Show Must Go On: The Story of Snookie Lanore”

By filmmakers: Simone di Bagno and Michele Capozzi

Followed by a post-screening “Mini-Ball” featuring The Paragon House of GianMarco Lorenzi

Admission: General Admission $10/ Fundraising Admission $25

For tickets call: (212) 582-6050 ext. 22 Link to Tickets: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/403827



“YOU MAKE ME FEEL, MIGHTY REAL: A SYLVESTER CONCERT ” – SUNDAY, JUNE 30, 2013

Location: Le Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleeker Street, New York, NY 10012

Time: 7PM and 10PM



Starring Anthony Wayne returns! This INCREDIBLE Show comes back to NYC after SOLD OUT runs in Miami and Wash-ington, D.C.. Broadway Star Anthony Wayne (Pippin, PRISCILLA; Anything Goes) directs, sings, lives and breathes life as the 1970’s Disco Singer Sylvester LIVE on Stage!



Presented by AnthonyKen LLC, “YOU MAKE ME FEEL, MIGHTY REAL: A SYLVESTER CONCERT” tells the life story of Sylvester through HIS music HIS way. Beyond all the trials, tribulations, glitz and glamour of his lifestyle, he was a symbol for being FABULOUS, but, also, a symbol for unapologetically being who he was.



The words and music of this show will enter your ear, soar through your heart and inspire your soul. Bring your dancing shoes and get ready to dance, laugh, cry and see Sylvester’s Fashionable Coutures!



Purchase Tickets:



**7PM SHOW:

http://www.lepoissonrouge.com/lpr_events/fabulous-one-more-time-a-sylvester-concert-starring-anthony-wayne-june-30th-2013/



**10PM SHOW:

http://www.lepoissonrouge.com/lpr_events/fabulous-one-more-time-a-sylvester-concert-starring-anthony-wayne-june-30th-2013-late-show/



HARLEM PRIDE ACKNOWLEDGES THE GENEROUS SUPPORT OF ITS SPONSORS: Aloft Harlem Hotel, Harlem United, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Testing Makes Us Stronger Campaign, William F. Ryan Center, Mark Otto For City Council, Metropolitan Community Church of New York, M & T Charitable Foundation, and Columbia Univer-sity Medical Center



PARTNERS: LGBT Faith Leaders of African Descent, Global Network of Black Pride (GN-BP), and National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC)



MEDIA SPONSORS: Mega Management, Inc., DBQ Magazine, GBM News, Gay City News, Harlem World Magazine, Harlem Bespoke!, Destination Harlem, Metro Source Magazine, Urban Socialites, The Living Life Aurora Show, Yetta Kur-land Live!, and Out & About with John Companario.



OFFICIAL HOTEL: Aloft Hotel Harlem



OFFICIAL TRAVEL AGENCY: Zen Biz Travel



For a complete event schedule and more on Harlem Pride, visit our website at http://www.harlempride.org.