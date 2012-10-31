Mary Esther, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2012 --Those who would like to learn a little more about the Primal Burn Fat Burner System before purchasing it can now get a look at what comes with the program. Although there is a video at the official site, there's no text describing the program. PrimalBurn.net editor, Alan Zornes, said, “Personally, I would rather read about a product than watch a video, and I know there are a lot of people out there who feel the same way. My site gives you specifics on what this program is and what you can expect to get if you purchase is.”



The website describes the philosophy behind the program, provides a list of things that come with the it, gives some free “paleo recipes,” and even paraphrases some information from the Primal Burn book such as the seven big fat lies and the seven fat loss keys.



The Primal Burn system has exploded in popularity over the past few months due to its unusual approach to fat loss. The theory is that humans are better suited for a hunter-gatherer type lifestyle. That means eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and meat. It also means that humans shouldn't be consuming sugar, starch or wheat of any kind. The reason is because those foods just became available a few thousand years ago and the human race hasn't fully adapted to them.



Primal Burn also has a different approach to exercise. Talking about our hunter-gatherer ancestors, author Ken Smith said, “They moved around and walked great distances, they sprinted occasionally to escape danger, and they lifted heavy things.” So instead of jogging for an hour, it might be better to try a half hour walk, some sprints, and a few bodyweight exercises.



The most controversial aspect of the program is its rejection of conventional wisdom. For example, it seems to be general knowledge that to lose weight people should simply eat less and exercise more. Ken Smith believes this advice is not only bad, it's being perpetuated by major corporations who profit from America's obesity epidemic. You can learn more about this in the PrimalBurn.net articles, “Big Fat Lies” and “Fat Loss Keys.”



