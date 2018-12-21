Miami Shores, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2018 --Primal Fit 360 is having a 6-week Community Transformation Challenge that will help participants bodies get to its optimal level. If you know someone wh0 is currently overweight, unhealthy, overwhelmed or stressed from the holidays, this challenge will help transform their lives. Matt Pack, a personal trainer, and the owner of Primal Fit 360 in Miami Shores has been involved in transforming thousands of bodies over the last twenty years. His passion is improving the lives of others through fitness and nutrition and he has made it his life calling to help individuals transform their health, body, and mind. 2019 is the year of new resolutions, and with this program, participants will be able to accomplish their body goals. By joining him on this 6-week life-changing journey, they'll be one step closer to doing it. The blueprint he follows has been tried and tested and more importantly, it works.



This 6-week challenge costs $99 to enter, A LOW price for everything that participants will be given.



They will get:



Weekly home workouts

Nutrition Plan

Access to a Private Facebook Group

Before and after body-fat testing

Before and after Fit 3D testing

Before and after pictures

Discounted Primal Fit 360 membership rates



The orientation date for Primal Fit 360'S 6-week Community Transformation Challenge will be on January 12th, 2019. Here, participants will learn how they will be starting this journey and challenging themselves. Then the challenge will officially begin on January 14th, 2019. The ending date is going to be February 28th, 2019. When the challenge ends, Matt Pack will pick THREE winners of the challenge that will get prizes at the very end of it.



1st Prize: CASH plus a 3-month membership to Primal Fit 360*

2nd Prize: CASH plus a 2-month membership to Primal Fit 360*

3rd Prize: CASH plus a 1-month membership to Primal Fit 360*



Who will be one of the winners? Individuals can find out by signing up for Primal Fit 360 6-week Community Challenge and transform their health, body, mind, and most importantly, their life. When individuals feel and look good, they can accomplish anything. Don't sit back this 2019 and repeat the same patterns and mistakes all over again. Matt Pack will help participants achieve their new year's resolution and gain the life they've been dreaming about.



*Matt Pack and his PF360 Team will choose the 3 winners.

**Non-Primal Fit 360 members are welcome to participate!



Sign up now, limited spots available!