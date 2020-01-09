Primal Fit Miami Offering Free 30-Day Body Transformation Challenge Seminar with Limited-Time Personal Training Deals and Prizes January 11th

Miami Shores, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2020 --This Saturday, Primal Fit Miami is set to host a free seminar offering special rates on their 30-Day Body Transformation Challenge. A premier gym in South Florida specializing in 1-on-1 personal training and small group sessions, PFM is cutting their rates to a fraction of the cost for a limited time and presenting prizes while promising the same intensity they deliver year-round.



"We help busy professionals and business owners struggling to lose weight, get lean and build their dream body," says Matt Pack, owner and head personal trainer of Primal Fit Miami.



The seminar is set to take place this January 11th, initiating the 30-Day Program that will run until February 8th. With only a limited number of spots available to the public, spots are filling up fast and the event is gearing up to draw a crowd. Reservations can be made at Eventbrite.



"Improving the lives of others through fitness and nutrition is not only my passion but my calling in life," says Pack. "If you live in Miami Shores, Biscayne Park, El Portal, North Miami or any of the surrounding areas and would like to start 2020 off with a tried and true blueprint to transform your health, body, and mind, then join me on this 30 Day life-changing journey."



About PFM

PFM is a membership-based gym in Miami Shores, FL, serving an upscale clientele of professionals and business owners seeking optimal results with limited time.