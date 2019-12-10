Primal Fit - Miami's New Location Now Open

Miami Shores, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2019 --Primal Fit Miami, the experts in Systemized Movement and Recovery Techniques (SMART) training, is proud to announce the opening of their new home at 8200 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, Fl, 33138, just a few blocks south of the previous location. This marks Primal Fit Miami's third storefront site and fourth expansion since being established in 2007, an indication of their success record as well as loyal clientele.



"The definition of insanity is to continue doing the same things over and over and expecting a different result," says Matt Pack, owner of Primal Fit Miami.



Primal Fit Miami is a result-based, expert-backed fitness system providing strength training in small groups. The Small Group training environment allows for each clients experience to be customized for their exercise level, goal and health history but at a fraction of the cost of Private Personal Training. Primal Fit Miami is known for their nutrition and fat loss programs that have been transforming bodies since 2007.



Primal Fits Busy Professional Blueprint provides life-altering programs for CEO's, business owners and anyone looking to train hard but not at the expense of injury.



"We give every client the blueprint to success," says Pack. "Just walk through the door and we'll take care of the rest."