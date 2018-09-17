Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2018 --The report "Primary Cells Market By Type (Animal Primary Cells and Human Primary Cells – Global Forecast to 2025", issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial development in the recent years and is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.



Industry Highlights:

Primary Cells are cells directly derived from living tissues and used for growth of vitro. Primary cells can be derived from various living organisms including humans. Human primary cells can be used for obtaining various data related to humans related to biological terms. Primary Cells are extracted directly from tissues of various living beings using mechanical or enzymatic methods. The use of Primary Cells is increasing due to factors like; rising number of cell related research works, fast growing biopharmaceutical & biotechnology sectors, rising research to tackle cancer, increase in the expenditure on healthcare sector, rising demand for monoclonal (single cell) antibodies, number of advantages of primary cells over cell lines, increasing use in the field of live science research, etc. Therefore, the Primary Cells Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Primary Cells Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Competitive Analysis:

The leading players in the market are American Type Culture Collection (ATCC), Lonza, Axol Biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, ALLCells, STEMCELL Technologies, Merck KGaA, ZenBio Inc., Cell Biologics and Promocell. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.



Market Segmentation:

The global Primary Cells Market is based on segment;



Primary Cells Market, By Origin:

Skeletal and Muscle Cells

Gastrointestinal Cells

Hematopoietic Cells

Renal Cells

Liver Cells

Lung Cells

Skin Cells

Heart

Other Origin



Primary Cells Market, By Type:

Animal Primary Cells

Human Primary Cells



Primary Cells Market, By End User:

Life Science Research Companies

Research Institutes



Regional Insights:

On a global front, the Primary Cells Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). American region is leading the Primary Cells Market owing to; increasing cases of cancer, rise in funding from government for R&D, technical development & well developed healthcare sector.



Research Methodology:

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.



Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis



Chapter 4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

...

Chapter 5. Primary Cells Market, By Origin

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Primary Cells Revenue and Market Share by Origin (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Primary Cells Revenue and Revenue Share by Origin (2014-2018)

5.3. Skeletal and Muscle Cells

5.3.1. Global Skeletal and Muscle Cells Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Gastrointestinal Cells

5.4.1. Global Gastrointestinal Cells Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5. Hematopoietic Cells

5.5.1. Global Hematopoietic Cells Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.6. Renal Cells

5.6.1. Global Renal Cells Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.7. Liver Cells

5.7.1. Global Liver Cells Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.8. Lung Cells

5.8.1. Global Lung Cells Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.9. Skin Cells

5.9.1. Global Skin Cells Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.10. Heart

5.10.1. Global Heart Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.11. Other Origin

5.11.1. Global Other Origin Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)



