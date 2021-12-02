Primary Children's Festival of Trees Magic Returns Thru Dec. 4 to Help Children's Health and Patients

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2021 --The holiday magic at Intermountain Primary Children's 51st Hospital Festival of Trees returns virtually to support children's health. This treasured Utah holiday event is available virtually now through Saturday, Dec. 4, at FestivalofTreesUtah.org.



"This year, patients and families receiving services at Primary Children's Hospital need your support more than ever," said Katy Welkie, CEO of Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital and vice president of Intermountain Children's Health. "We ask that the community take the opportunity to participate in Festival of Trees at www.FestivalofTreesUtah.org, and give generously to help children at Primary Children's Hospital and children's health throughout our state and region."



The grand annual tradition presented by Intermountain Foundation is brought to life by a dedicated volunteer board of 80 individuals, who enlisted the talents of thousands of families, organizations, and businesses throughout Utah and neighboring states.



Last year, the Festival of Trees raised $1.2 million to support patient care at Primary Children's Hospital. Organizers hope to meet or exceed that amount this year with the help of a generous community.



Festival of Trees proceeds help patients like Tristan, who weighed 1 pound 2 ounces when he was born 13 weeks premature. Tristan was flown to Primary Children's Hospitals once doctors discovered a hole in his small intestine. He spent 141 days at Primary Children's, where he was able to receive the highly specialized care he needed to survive and thrive.



Tristan is now a happy two-year-old boy. He loves learning his shapes, colors, and counting to 10, and adores his big sister.



"Christmastime makes it that much harder for a family to not all be together" when a child is hospitalized, said Britt Bischof, Tristan's mom. "The Festival of Trees is great, to know so many people are thinking about these children and thinking about these families who need so much extra support and cheer."



The public is invited to help kids like Tristan in the following ways:



- Bid on any of the hundreds of large and small trees in the silent auction starting Nov. 30 at FestivalofTreesUtah.org. Volunteers donated more than 350 beautifully decorated, themed trees, twinkling with thousands of lights for the silent auction, which ends Dec. 2.



- Bid on one-of-a-kind gifts and goodies. Choose from about 75 wreaths, quilts, playhouses, gingerbread houses, nativities, centerpieces and collectibles – all donated by volunteers. These gifts and more are available for bid at the silent auction Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 at FestivalofTreesUtah.org.



- Buy quilts, wreaths, and other seasonal items, and choose from 1,500 pounds of Festival of Trees fudge in various flavors. These items are available for purchase anytime during the festival, Nov. 30 through Dec. 4, at FestivalofTreesUtah.org.



- Consider a generous donation to Primary Children's Hospital and Intermountain Children's Health. A link is available at FestivalofTreesUtah.org.



To view items for sale and auction, as well as stories about Primary Children's patients and families, visit FestivalofTreesUtah.org.



About Intermountain Healthcare

Primary Children's Hospital is part of Intermountain Healthcare, a nonprofit system of 25 hospitals, 225 clinics, the Intermountain Medical Group with some 2,700 employed physicians and advanced care practitioners, a health plans division called SelectHealth, Homecare, and other health services. Located in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada, Intermountain is committed helping people live the healthiest lives possible by improving community health thru evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare. For updates, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.