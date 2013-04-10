Primco Management & Punchline Resources Momentum: (OTCQB: PMCM), (OTCQB: PUNL)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2013 --Primco Management Inc. (OTCQB: PMCM) traded in the range of $0.02 and $0.04 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.03 and is currently at $0.02, down 21.69 percent from its previous close of $0.03. Primco Management recorded the volume of 10.804 million shares, significantly higher than its average daily trading volume of 714k shares, thus showing bearish trend.



The stock has overall bearish trend as per its MACD chart and the stock is likely to maintain the streak. Primco Management is likely to tumble down to $0.015 in the coming trading sessions.



Find out what momentum PMCM could adopt in the very short term here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=PMCM



Punchline Resources Ltd. (OTCQB: PUNL) stock is at $0.30, down 11.76 percent from its previous close of $0.34. The stock shows bearish trend as it made the down move with trading volume of 674k shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 42k shares. Its bearish trend is further confirmed by its MACD chart and the stock may go as low as $0.25 in its coming trading sessions. Upon breaching this level, the stock may breach $0.22 level.



Punchline Resources commands market capitalization of $15.11 million. It announced the detection of quartz vein outcroppings at its Winnemucca Mountain Property in Nevada.



Get the daily trend analysis reports on PUNL here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=PUNL



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009