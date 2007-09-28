Prime Choice for Primerica

Norcross, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2007 -- Professional from The Atlanta Broadcast Institute (ABI) were the prime choice to cover the 2007 Primerica Convention held at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, GA. ABI graduates Carlos Cruz and Julie Stefanowicz, and current ABI student Spencer Wilkerson did an exceptional job managing the media and production logistics for one of the largest conventions held at the Georgia Dome, where 60,000 attendees came out in support of Primerica. There were over 200 rigging, lighting, and broadcast professionals, over 500 moving lights, 2000 miles of cable runs, $20 million worth of LED screens, 3 tripod cameras, 3 jib-crane cameras, and two hand-held cameras.



ABI’s Carlos Cruz, Julie Stefanowicz and Spencer Wilkerson were so professional, they impressed Chris Carroll, Production Manager for EPN-TV, Primerica’s Corporate Television and Web-casting Network and they also impressed Dan Marcacci, Freelance Director & Editor for Primerica.



Chris stated, "The students were well qualified to perform their duties in helping in this extraordinary event. They worked long, hard hours, and kept a fantastic attitude!”



Dan stated, “It was a pleasure working with Carlos, Julie and Spencer. They were able to experience a Rock-n-Roll style, high-energy corporate event firsthand and they brought the incredible work-ethic we see in many of the ABI graduates.”



ABI alumni and students are consistently chosen by professionals from different industries to provide solutions to their media and production needs. The Atlanta Broadcast Institute (ABI) provides hands-on training and knowledge that is in high demand by companies across all industries.



To view this event go to http://www.atlantabroadcastinstitue.com



