Prime Persian Launches Big Carpet Sale for 2022

Johannesburg, South Africa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2022 --Prime Persian, 1 of the largest Persian carpet stores in South Africa, has launched it's biggest sale of the year. Patriots will see massive savings of up to 60% off on a great selection of the latest original rugs and carpets.



When Is The Sale?



The Prime Persian Winter Sale started on the 18th of July and will run until the 31st of Aug '22. Persia's team has invited buyers to come to its showrooms both in Johannesburg and Cape Town, to browse through its inventory. Customers can also visit the company's website to order their carpets online.



Which Types of Carpets and rugs are On Offer During The Sale?



Brand new Revolt Collection. This limited edition revolt rug collection features dramatic revolutionary designs, inspired from freedom of expression. These statement making luxury rugs brings boldness with its patterns to modern day decor.



Prime Persian's Big Sale will feature rugs and carpets in a variety of designs and colors. Some of the most popular types are traditional Persian carpets and modern Persian rugs. Other designs include vintage Persian rugs and antique Persian carpets. The ranges on offer will extend to their Persian collections, Indoor collections, Outdoor collections, Round rugs, Runners and Kids Original brand, which consists of playmats, sleeping bags and kiddies machine-washable rugs.



How Much Will Discounts Be?



Shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 60% on selected items.



Tips For Shoppers During The Big Sale



"The Big Sale at Prime Persian Carpets is your one-stop shop for any type of carpet or rug. Our tips for buyers during the Big Sale include making the most of the company's free delivery for all online purchases. Regardless of how much you spend, you will still save! For professional advice on which rug will suit your space, feel free to walk into any of the 3 showrooms, in Johannesburg and Cape Town. Due to the high demand for this event, we recommend that customers come early".- Adil