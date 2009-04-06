Prime Polymers Inc., Industrial Concrete Floor Coating Company, Receives Medina County Safety Council 100% Achievement Award

Medina, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2009 -- Prime Polymers Inc. is the proud recipient of a Media Safety Council Achievement Award for outstanding safety record. They reduced the annual incident rate by 25% or more in 2008. An award for outstanding effort by supervisory personnel and employees for operating the entire year without a lost time injury was also awarded. The Safety Council sponsors a safety award campaign to promote greater interest in the prevention of occupational accidents.



Prime Polymers Inc. installs industrial concrete floor coatings including nonslip concrete floor coatings and decorative concrete floor coatings, throughout the United States. We have a wide range of coating systems available including urethane coating systems and epoxy floor coatings. Prime Polymers also installs secondary containment systems and parking deck membranes.



Please visit us on the web: http://www.primepolymers.com



For additional information on the safety award contact: safety@medinaohchamber.com

