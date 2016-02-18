Prime Support Announces Their Recent Expansion

Scotch Plains, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2016 --Prime Support is a reputable IT provider with a proven track record of helping businesses clear the technology problems they encounter. They provide both remote and onsite services customized to their clients' specific business needs.



Some of the services provided include Computer Support, Cloud Computing, On Premise, Hybrid and Hosted Exchange Email, Data Backup & Recovery, Server Support, VOIP Phone Systems, Firewall Support and Implementation, Virus Remediation and Prevention, Wi-Fi Networks, and more.



With the high demand for NJ Server Support and other IT services in the region, the company made some significant steps towards their growth. These steps include making recent enhancement to their website, expanding the IT services provided and increasing their staff. These changes allow them to take on the increased number of requests and bigger projects that may require more resources.



Prime Support's goal is to be a valuable business partner to their clients and professionally meet all their IT needs by helping their business develop and thrive. Extended support hours are available up to 7 days a week.



For more information on the services provided please visit Prime Support at http://PrimeSupportIT.com.



About Prime Support

Prime Support provides professional IT services to a wide variety of industries including startups, financial, insurance, non-profit, medical, legal, and manufacturing. They can offer IT solutions to ALL businesses large or small.