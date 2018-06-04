Primex Mortgage Corporate Helps Secure Debt Consolidation Loan in Alexandria and Silver Spring

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2018 --A debt consolidation loan is often considered as an excellent financial solution for individuals that are dealing with a lot of separate debts. There are countless of benefits of obtaining debt consolidation loan in Alexandria and Silver Spring. One of the most obvious benefits is improved credit score.



Presumably, when one faces the trouble of paying everyday bills with a few late payments in the mix, by consolidating the debt, one can pay off those creditors and create a new account. Clearing any debt improves one's credit score. Although it is the consolidation company that is doing the trick, it still reflects one's balance that's paid off. This means one now owns only one creditor, and this is what gets revealed in one's credit history.



Primex Mortgage Corporate is pleased to assist those who are interested in debt consolidation. For years, they have been serving the community in the city, but they also serve other nearby towns such as Alexandria in Virginia, Gaithersburg, Silver Spring, Bethesda, and Rockville over in Maryland.



Over the years, the company has been committed to creating a stable and loyal customer base by bringing new meaning to customer support. It is their commitment and integrity that demonstrates how they bake customer satisfaction into the company culture.



At Primex Mortgage Corporate, the experts can understand the needs and specifications of the clients. While some lenders will provide cash that people can use to pay off credit card debts, medical bills, and other debts that carry higher interest rates, it is also possible for qualified consumers to obtain credit cards that have a no interest interim. Consumers may even get a credit score that they can use with zero interest for 24 months. Under these circumstances, one can have all of one's high-interest balances transferred to this card and endeavor to pay off the debt within this two year period.



About Primex Mortgage Corporation

Primex Mortgage Corporation offers home loans for the customers residing in D.C, Washington, Alexandria, Virginia, and the adjoining cities in Maryland like Bethesda and Rockville.