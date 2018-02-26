Primex Mortgage Corporation Assists to Secure Home Equity Loans in Alexandria and DC

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2018 --Primex Mortgage Corporation is a mortgage financing firm that aims at providing their clients with the most cost-effective credit solutions. They have access to more than 200 loan programs from the most competitive and reputed mortgage bankers. Being associated with an extensive network of mortgage service providers helps them to identify the loans having the most reasonable interest rate and low overhead costs. Primex Mortgage Corporation daily receives wholesale rate schedules from these mortgage bankers.



The clientele of the Primex Mortgage Corporation comprises of some of the most renowned names in the Washington region, who speak highly of their quality of services. To ensure utmost customer satisfaction, this company keeps their clients informed in every step of the way. They are alerted to the best opportunities in the marketplace as soon as their loan closes. Moreover, they help their clients to get efficient interest rate reductions and make sure that their loans do not carry any risk factors.



Primex Mortgage Corporation is one of the best companies to contact for acquiring home equity loans in Alexandria and DC. This loan can also be used to settle high-interest credit card debts and medical bills. Primex Mortgage Corporation staff have extensive experience in the financial sector and therefore can provide valuable insights to the clients about home equity loans, as well as the lenders offering them. The Primex Mortgage Corporation also assists their clients in comparing the policies and interest rates of various loan programs, so that they can identify the one which is most suited to their requirements and budget.



For detailed information about FHA loan in Gaithersburg and Rockville, or any other mortgage financing programs, give Primex Mortgage Corporation a call at (301) 468-5600.



About Primex Mortgage Corporation

Primex Mortgage Corporation provides mortgage financing assistance in D.C, Washington, Virginia, Alexandria, as well as neighboring cities in Maryland like Rockville and Bethesda.