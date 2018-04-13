Primex Mortgage Corporation Explains Different Options on Mortgage in Gaithersburg and Rockville

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2018 --A mortgage pre-approval is much more valuable because this means the lender has checked one's credit and verified one's financial and employment information and documentation to approve a specific loan amount. Those who are looking for a mortgage pre-approval in Gaithersburg and Rockville often confuse pre-qualification with pre-approval. However, there's a world of differences between these two terms.



With pre-approval, one will receive a conditional commitment in writing for an exact loan amount, allowing one to look for a home at or below that price level. Apparently, this throws one at an advantage when dealing with a potential seller. The other advantage of completing both these steps is that one will be able to know how much one can afford. Thus, one can stop oneself from guessing or looking at properties that are beyond one's means. Getting pre-approved for a mortgage also enables one to move quickly when one finds a perfect place. Primex Mortgage Corporation is the right destination when it comes to obtaining a mortgage in Gaithersburg and Rockville.



With a wide variety of loan programs available out there, it can be challenging for someone that does not have a great deal of expertise in the business to understand which way to go. Moreover, there are those who are not sure whether they will obtain a mortgage pre-approval because they have limited down payment funds and less-than-perfect credit. This is where Primex Mortgage Corporation comes to the scene to provide valuable assistance.



Having access to hundreds of different loan programs, including conventional loans, VA loans, and FHA loans, the experts can gain an understanding of one's situation and explain one's options to one so that one can make an informed decision. When it comes to people with specific credit that are looking for a low down payment option, an FHA loan can be a good choice.



When it comes to people with specific credit that are looking for a low down payment option, an FHA loan can be a good choice.



About Primex Mortgage Corporation

Primex Mortgage Corporation is a trusted name when it comes to mortgage pre-approval in in Gaithersburg and Rockville. They have access to many different programs that allow them to compare all options and explain them to the clients so that they can make fully informed decision.