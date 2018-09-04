Primex Mortgage Corporation Helps One Purchase Home with Mortgage in Fairfax and Gaithersburg, Virginia

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2018 --When one is ready to purchase a home, it is crucial to negotiate with the most influential position possible. In a robust real estate market, sellers can be more selective with the final buyer they choose to settle with. In such a crazed seller's market, it's not uncommon for a home seller to receive multiple offers on their property. With that said, there are certain aspects one can do to make sure that one's proposal is the one that the seller goes with.



Primex Mortgage Corporation is reputable company offering assistance to the people who are looking for a mortgage pre-approval in Alexandria and Arlington, Virginia. It often turns out to be little confusing when it comes to the first step to take. However, for the sake of knowledge, it is imperative to keep in mind that pre-qualification is not the same thing as pre-approval.



While with pre-qualification, one gets to learn about how much home one can afford given the information provided, pre-approval is entirely a different thing. One's credit report will be pulled, and all of one's financial info will be verified when one applies for a mortgage pre-approval. If everything checks out, one can go forward with the knowledge that one will receive the financing one needs, because one is pre-approved for a mortgage.



At Primex Mortgage Corporation, they have access to hundreds of different loan programs, including conventional loan, VA loans, and FHA loans. One of their knowledgeable team members can gain an understanding of the situation and explain options to one so that one can make an informed decision.



When it comes to people with so-so credit that are looking for a low down payment option, and FHA loan can be a practical choice. One can obtain this type of loan with a credit score that is under 600, and the minimum down payment amount is 3.5 percent.



For more information about mortgage in Fairfax and Gaithersburg Virginia, visit https://www.primexmortgage.com.



