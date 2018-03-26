Primex Mortgage Corporation Offers Experienced Mortgage Broker in Silver Spring and Gaithersburg

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2018 --Primex Mortgage Corporation has been established to offer clients with the best mortgage financing option. The company monitors the credit markets on a continuous basis to find the lowest cost lenders in the business and to offer the most competitive loans available to save money.



Those who are looking for a mortgage broker in Silver Spring and Gaithersburg can contact the team members of Primex Mortgage Corporation as they are the best. With access to more than 200 loan programs from the best mortgage bankers in the country, Primex Mortgage Corporation is capable of offering the lowest cost loans, all through the year.



The main aim of Primex Mortgage Corporation is to help the customer save money. Every day the company receives wholesale rate schedules from a selected group of the best and most competitive wholesale mortgage lenders. With low overhead costs and access to the lowest rates, the company is in a position to offer the best mortgage values in the business.



Primex Mortgage Corporation is one of the best companies to contact for home loans in Gaithersburg and Silver Spring. The team members at Primex are educated, knowledgeable professionals who have an in-depth understanding of home loans and the lenders that offer them. The company can also connect the clients with various loan programs, and they can compare the interest rates and the features and select the loan that offers the best value.



Those who have questions about home loans can call at (301) 468-5600. The loan officers here are experts and are always ready to go that extra mile to provide world-class service to the customers. One can also visit the website of the company and fill in the contact details so that the experts from Primex can give a callback.



About Primex Mortgage Corporation

Primex Mortgage Corporation offers home loans for the customers residing in D.C, Washington, Alexandria, Virginia, and the adjoining cities in Maryland like Bethesda and Rockville.