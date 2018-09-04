Primex Mortgage Corporation Secures Mortgage in Fairfax and Gaithersburg, Virginia

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2018 --Mortgage lending is a process, wherein a real estate buyer lends money from the mortgage lenders to raise funds for buying real estate properties. There are many national and internationally renowned companies marking their presence to render residential mortgage loans in Ontario. Primex Mortgage Corporation is one such company that marks its global presence through their online platforms.



With the increasing numbers of residential mortgage lending companies booming in the market, it becomes crucial on the part of the loan buyer to choose a legit one. Selecting a residential loan lending company is not an easy task. It requires researching about such lenders thoroughly from all perspectives. Above all, a residential loan lender must be a legit one, when it comes to obtaining a mortgage in Fairfax and Gaithersburg, Virginia.



As a premier residential mortgage savings company, Primex Mortgage Corporation helps its clients gain the maximum benefit from its mortgage loan. Besides, they continue to look for opportunities that will save money on one's mortgage. The goal of the company is to make the loan process as simple and worry-free as possible.



They pride themselves in offering the highest level of customer service and appreciate the opportunity to earn one's business. Whether one wants to refinance for a lower mortgage rate, get a new home mortgage, or home equity loan or second mortgage, their purpose is to satisfy the needs of their clients.



With access to over 200 loan programs from the best and most competitive wholesale mortgage bankers in the country, the company is in a position to deliver the lowest cost loans, 365 days a year.



During past years over 75% of Primex clients have been doctors, lawyers, engineering professionals, scientists, managers, business executives, and self-employed business owners. Some of the most recognizable names in the Washington area can be found among their clientele.



For more information about mortgage pre-approval in Alexandria and Arlington Virginia, visit https://www.primexmortgage.com/loan-options/featured/mortgage-pre-approval-dc-alexandria-bethesda-gaithersburg-rockville-silver-spring.



About Primex Mortgage Corporation

Primex Mortgage Corporation offers home loans for the customers residing in D.C, Washington, Alexandria, Virginia, and the adjoining cities in Maryland like Bethesda and Rockville.