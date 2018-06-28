Primex Mortgage Introduces Mortgage Calculator in Rockville and Silver Spring

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2018 --Primex Mortgage has been established to provide clients with an online mortgage calculator in Rockville and Silver Spring. This calculator has been created to assist people in determining client's monthly home loan repayments. All they need is input some figures and the calculator will do the rest.



The calculator offers the privileges to enter the purchase amount, deposit amount, the interest rate, the mortgage period and the repayment frequency. Thus it gives one a reasonable idea of what their repayments will be. The best thing about Primex is that they can improve things for the clients. People can connect with them to get a better interest rate. Even half a percent makes a substantial difference. One can instantly calculate the repayments by inserting the interest rate.



A mortgage calculator can be a useful means to calculate repayments, but one needs a lot more help when applying for a home loan. The first one needs to get approval. The team at Primex works with multiple lenders, and they know where to look and where to apply. Then one also needs a loan structured to one's needs. Then there is the matter of the down payment, the interest rate and the term of the loan. These are things the mortgage calculator can't tell, but Primex can.



This calculator might be pretty handy, but when it comes to the finer details of a home loan, it would be better to have a friend in the mortgage business. Those who are looking for a mortgage broker can contact the team members of Primex Mortgage Corporation. With low overhead costs and access to the lowest rates, the company is in a position to offer the best mortgage values in the business.



For more information on a mortgage in Gaithersburg and Silver Spring, visit https://www.primexmortgage.com.



About Primex Mortgage Corporation

Primex Mortgage Corporation offers home loans for the customers residing in D.C, Washington, Alexandria, Virginia, and the adjoining cities in Maryland like Bethesda and Rockville.