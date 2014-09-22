Prince of Royal Family Appointed as a New Board Member of KLARIF, Inc.

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2014 --KLARIF, a premium next generation skincare brand of KLARIF, Inc., announced as of September 20, 2014, its newly appointed advisory board member, Yi Seok, a prince of the Korean royal family. Prince Yi, a son of Prince Yi Kang, the fifth son of Emperor Gojong of Korea, is also a professor of history at Jeonju University. He was described as the "last pretender" to the Korean throne by The New York Times.



About KLARIF, Inc.

KLARIF, Inc. is a R&D/Cosmeceutical corporation in USA, specializing in skincare products. After its launch, KLARIF has been complimented by singers, actresses, beauty bloggers, fashion and beauty editors, and A-list celebrity makeup artists, celebrities like Emmy Award Actress Jaime Pressly, Academy and Golden Globe Award nominee Juliette Lewis, Quincy Jones, Oscar Award nominee Morgan Freeman, Wedding Planner David Tutera, Vanity Fair’s West Coast Editor Krista Smith, Legendary English guitarist Jeff Beck, Academy Award for Best Actor Sir Sidney Poitier, Ciera Parrack, Pop diva Rita Ora, Jackson Guthy, Madeleine Mantock, Gabrielle Giguere and Oscar Award Directors Oliver Stone & Alfonso Cuaron, just to name a few, have all used KLARIF before and after makeup in their skincare routine.



The KLARIF skincare lines use an exclusively formulated ferment extract compound, Ma²T™, from algae, fruits, seeds, red ginseng and clinically proven botanical plants with potent antioxidants, and the Company’s ‘Authentique’ 3-Step works at the cellular level to revitalize collagen and elastin synthesis to help reduce wrinkles and improve skin texture for a brighter complexion.